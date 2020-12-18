A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an individual from I.V. Macklin School. In a letter to parents, the Grande Prairie Public School Division says it has already reached out to families whose students have been identified as close contacts.

Parents who have not received an email from the division may continue to send their student to attend in-person classes, as they have not been identified as a close contact. individual. Alberta Health Services says they will also be in contact with anyone who has been identified as a close contact.

The school division is reminding everyone to continue filling out their daily checklist, and that students showing any symptoms should be kept at home.