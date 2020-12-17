A webcam view of Grande Prairie as of 4:51 a.m. December 17, 2020 (Grande Prairie Place Enterprises, City of Grande Prairie)

The Grande Prairie region could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Thursday. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Grande Prairie- Beaverlodge – Valleyview region, saying heavy snow is expected to continue until the afternoon.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Snow started falling at the Grande Prairie Airport around 2 a.m. Thursday.