Alberta Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie in the last 24 hours, alongside 12 recoveries. There are now 120 active cases in the city, as well as 510 confirmed recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie in the last 24 hours, alongside 12 recoveries. There are now 120 active cases in the city, as well as 510 recoveries.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery were confirmed on Tuesday. There are now 27 active cases and 178 recoveries attributed to the municipality.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Municipal District of Greenview, and five were recorded in Northern Sunrise County over the past day. Respectively, each municipality now has 27 and 36 active cases.

According to AHS, there are now 1,245 active COVID-19 cases in the North zone. Of these, 34 people are currently in hospital, with five admitted to intensive care. One fatality in the region was reported on Tuesday.

Across Alberta, a total of 1,270 new cases were recorded on December 15th from 17,569 completed tests. There are currently 20,169 active cases of COVID-19 within the province, with 749 patients currently in hospital. Of those, 139 people remain admitted to the ICU.

Another 16 Albertans were confirmed to have passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 760 people.