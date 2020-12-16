To help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Centre 2000, the City of Grande Prairie and the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to help light up the location.

The enhancement project sees the Grande Prairie sundial able to display custom coloured lights to mark special days, celebrations, or causes as requested by community groups. The city chose the traditional holiday colours of green and red to kick things off.

“The community has been asking for a public way to recognize their events,” says Grande Prairie Mayor, Bill Given.

“We know holiday celebrations look different this year, for that reason, we are excited to share this enhancement and bring a display of light to the community in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Chamber Board Chair Larry Gibson is urging residents to drive by the Grande Prairie sundial while they may be out and about looking at lights.

“We look forward to receiving community requests and seeing the sundial display many colours in the new year,” he adds.