Bernie and Jane Dennis scratched their way to a half a million dollar windfall after netting the third-top prize on their 200X MULTIPLIER ZING ticket. (Supplied, Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

Three Grande Prairie residents are celebrating lottery wins after a spate of wins were claimed from November. Bernie and Jane Dennis took home a $500,000 win from 200 X MULTIPLIER ZING ticket, and Gordon Aebly claimed $162,593.60 from a Lotto Max ticket matching six of the seven winning numbers, as well as the bonus number for the November 10 draw.

Bernie Dennis uncovered his win, being the third-to-highest prize available on the $20 ticket. Wanting to confirm what he thought he was seeing, Dennis went to a local store to verify his win.

“I told my wife ‘we’re rich,'” he laughs. “I ran home immediately after I scanned it.”

Jane says they are both still in disbelief but plan to use the money on a new vehicle, as well as to help with an upcoming move.

Aebly says he picked up his ticket just a few days before the draw. He discovered his win at Wally’s Mini Mart, scanning his ticket multiple times before handing it to the cashier for validation.

“I was surprised, for sure! I could barely believe it,” he laughs. Aebly adds he plans to use his windfall to pay down outstanding debts.