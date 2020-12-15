The only standalone RCMP Detachment in the County of Grande Prairie is in Beaverlodge. (Emma Mason, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

An RCMP detachment could be in the future for Clairmont. The County of Grande Prairie says it has started a conversation with the RCMP on building a stand-alone police detachment in the hamlet.

The chat will go beyond building just the single unit, as plans to bring other local policing under the same roof, like from the County, Municipal District of Greenview, and the Town of Sexsmith, are also on the table.

County Reeve Leanne Beaupre says, at the moment, rural policing is currently run out of the detachment in the City of Grande Prairie, and it’s something they’d like to see change.

“We’ve spoken to K-Division many times over the years about locating that facility somewhere in the County of Grande Prairie. Recently, the Town of Beaverlodge became their own standalone detachment for the second time, so this is just an evolutionary process as we continue to grow and get bigger.”

Beaupre adds that population, as well as the required allotment of funding required, has given them more than enough reason to further look into the process.

“Those are still conversations we are still having with the Solicitor General and Justice offices with regards to the policing costs will be… we do know that we will have to allocate some of those resources into the Clairmont area,” she says. “Taking into account we already have a blended model we’re hoping we get some sort of credit for those enhanced members, of who we already pay 100 per cent of their wages.”

Members of County of Grande Prairie council also plan to help form and sit on what is likely to be known as a Rural Policing Planning Committee alongside select members of municipal administration, and the RCMP.