Grande Prairie RCMP are asking the public for help in finding 32-year-old Jules McCallum, who was last seen in Grande Prairie on Saturday. (Supplied, RCMP)

UPDATE: Grande Prairie RCMP is reporting that Jules McCallum has been located safe and unharmed.

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking the public for help in finding 32-year-old Jules McCallum, who was last seen in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

McCallum is described as 5’6″ and roughly 165 lbs with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black parka, black jeans, a black toque and brown winter boots. He may also be carrying a white guitar in a case and a black satchel.

Police say there is concern for McCallum’s well-being and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or their local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers.