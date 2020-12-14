The skating rink at Muskoseepi Park can be used via private booking only, as the city is looking to adhere to provincial health regulations.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed on the pond at one time with bookings only permitted for individuals or groups within the same household.

Recreation Programs Supervisor Hayley Kramps the private booking system allows them to get people out and active in the safest way possible

“On a nice warm day we can have a very large number of people out on that pond, so much so that it’s very hard to avoid people while you try to skate,” she adds.

Kramps says while masks aren’t mandatory on the ice, due to the physical activity aspect of skating, city staff will be checking people in at the pond every hour, as well monitoring capacity and safety.

“We do expect that while you’re on the pond, you’re there with your own family or living in the same household, and you are trying your best to keep that distance between yourself and others while you’re skating.”

She adds that while the pandemic has caused issues for several programs, it has also provided them ample opportunity to come up with a system that would allow for the activities to carry on safely.

“We are now operating with one or two back up plans for every scenario, and we are trying to make sure that we have as many opportunities for citizens of Grande Prairie as we can.”

Free online bookings are available in 1-hour timeslots, with the rink open to skaters from 10:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.

