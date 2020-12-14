June and Don Pearson were presented with a photograph of Pearson Place, currently under construction in Hythe, named to commemorate the couple. (Supplied, Village of Hythe)

Two prominent residents in the Village of Hythe are being honoured for their long-lasting contributions to the community. The new Pioneer Home Facility under construction is being named “Pearson Place” after Don and June Pearson.

Village of Hythe Mayor Brian Peterson says there is general knowledge of the Pearsons’ contributions to the community over the decades and dedicating the facility to them was simply a no-brainer.

“Don and June have lived in Hythe for many years and have always contributed to the community, both with their time and with their dollars, and often very quietly without wanting any recognition for it.”

“Even getting this recognition was embarrassing for them. They are very humble people and have given, and given and given, and the community wanted to name this facility after them because of all the things they’ve done for this community,” says Peterson.

He adds Don and June were major employers in the community for more than 40 years, and continue to find ways to contribute.

Once completed, the new facility will be a 75-unit continuing care home specializing in care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. Peterson says it will come as a significant convenience to families, having a facility of this type within the County of Grande Prairie.

“There’s a huge need for this type of facility. We expect it’ll be filled once it’s opened.”

“I think it’ll be nice when family members don’t have to be shipped off so far. Having one that’s close by that can serve the county area and Village of Hythe, it’s a lot better than having to ship them to say, Peace River or Grimshaw,” explains Peterson.

Construction on Pearson Place is expected to be completed by fall next year.