New COVID-19 restrictions mean several City and County of Grande Prairie facilities are closing their doors temporarily.

In the city, the Eastlink Centre, Coca-Cola Centre, Dave Barr Community Centre, Grande Prairie Museum, and Revolution Place will be closed for four weeks starting Sunday, December 13th. Active memberships to the recreation centres will be frozen in the meantime.

There are some exceptions for businesses within those buildings. Gymniks Childcare and LaValley Physiotherapy will be open at the Eastlink Centre with access through the west entrance, and the Collision Reporting Centre will stay open but visitors will have to call ahead to access it from the south entrance. Private restaurants in the facilities can also stay open for take-out and delivery.

In the County of Grande Prairie, the Crosslink County Sportsplex, Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, fire halls, Grande Prairie Animal Care Facility, and Shelve and Share at the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management will be closed to the public starting Sunday. The Elmworth, La Glace, and Valhalla community libraries are also closing but will be offering curbside pick-up and other services at a distance.