Alberta Health Services is reporting five recoveries and four new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. As of December 10th, there are 111 active cases in the city and 468 recoveries.

In the County of Grande Prairie, three new cases and one recovery were recorded on Thursday. There are now 21 active cases of COVID-19 and 170 recoveries in the county.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surpassed the 5,000 mark in the AHS North zone, reaching a total of 5,077 on Thursday. A total of 1,240 cases remain active within the region. Of these, 32 people are currently in hospital, with five people currently admitted into intensive care.

Province-wide, 1,738 new cases were recorded on December 10th from 20,957 completed tests. The provincial positivity rate is roughly 8.3 per cent.

684 people across Alberta with COVID-19 are currently in hospitals with 123 in the ICU, and the death toll rose by 18 over the past day, bringing the province’s total fatalities to 684 people.