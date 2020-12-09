A total of 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on December 8th, alongside eight recoveries. There are now 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services says 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on December 8th, alongside eight recoveries. There are now a total of 112 active cases in the City of Grande Prairie and 459 recoveries.

The County of Grande Prairie saw one new active case of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, as well as two recoveries. Data now shows 19 active cases and 167 recoveries in the municipality.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, 11 new active cases and 11 recoveries were recorded in the Municipal District of Peace on December 8th. Alberta Health Services is reporting 35 active cases there, as well as 125 recorded recoveries.

There are currently 1,213 active cases of COVID-19 across the AHS North zone. Of those, 33 are in hospital and five require intensive care. There were no additional fatalities recorded on Tuesday.

Province-wide, a total of 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on December 8th. A total of 685 people are currently hospitalized, 121 of whom are currently admitted to the ICU. Another 13 Albertans were confirmed to have died of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the province to 653 people.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announced Wednesday the first COVID-19 vaccines would begin to be administered on December 16th in the province. The first 3,900 doses, he says, will start with ICU doctors and nurses, respiratory therapists and long-term care workers.