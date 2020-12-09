Police established a perimeter around the site where a suspect was shot and killed by an officer behind a Petro-Canada gas station. Authorities say no officers or other civilians were injured during the altercation with the suspect. (John Watson MyGrandePrairieNow.com Staff)

UPDATE: ASIRT says the deceased was a 28-year-old man. It’s reported police were called to a report of a domestic dispute near the Petro-Canada around 8:20 p.m.

Officers came across a man and there was a confrontation in which two officers fired their guns. The man suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Following the incident, Alberta’s police watchdog says investigators found a gun that didn’t belong to police, as well as spent shell casings that match the gun. No further information will be released as investigations continue.

A man is dead after what’s being called an altercation with Grande Prairie RCMP Tuesday night. Police say they were called to a report of a disturbance in the area of 100 Street and 132 Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Without giving any details, mounties allege there was an altercation between officers and a man they considered a suspect. The RCMP fired shots and the man was declared dead at the scene.

An initial report indicated there had been an incident and that there was no concern for public safety at the time. The scene behind the Petro-Canada has been cordoned off since.

It’s noted no officers or civilians were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the officers’ actions. The RCMP itself will continue to investigate what led up to the interaction with police.