A Fairview man is facing charges after his alleged involvement in an armed robbery. Police say the incident happened around 11 a.m. on December 5th at the Jewellery Box & Giftware in the town.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store brandishing what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. It’s alleged he then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No employees were injured as a result.

Police say an investigation lead them to arrest a 23-year-old man from Fairview, who is now facing charges of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, and possession of a prohibited firearm.