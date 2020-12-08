The Peace River Regional Airport is officially under new ownership. Following a ratification vote during the Town of Peace River council meeting on November 23rd, the facility was decided to be transferred into the stewardship of the Peace River Regional Airport Association.

Town of Peace River authorities say by transitioning the airport to a business-centered approach, there is an opportunity to grow commercially, as well as expand local aviation activity.

Commercial pilot and aircraft owner Mitch Krzysztan, who sits on the newly formed board of directors for the airport, says the team is ready to not only keep the lights on and engines running, but to have it thrive as a business.

“The airport should be viewed not as a want but rather a need for the Peace Region and we are willing to face the challenges to not only keep it operating but make it an inviting place to do business,” he says.

Private Pilot and aircraft owner Matt Gannon, who also sits on the board of directors, adds he believes ownership and operation of the facility will be an exciting opportunity for the new team.

“As not only a local business owner but as well an aviation enthusiast, I look forward to taking on the challenge of running and maintaining the Peace River Airport.”

“The Town of Peace River has maintained a very impressive facility and we feel we have put the right team together to carry on,” he says.

Effective December 15th, the non-profit entity will officially take over ownership and operation of the airport.