AHS reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday, alongside three recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as three recoveries. As of Sunday, there are 96 active cases in the city, 446 recoveries, and five fatalities reported.

The County of Grande Prairie saw one COVID-19 case recovery on Sunday and no new cases. A total of 19 active cases remain in the County, as well as 164 recoveries and one fatality.

There are now 1,147 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North zone. Of these, 29 people are currently in hospital with five admitted to the ICU. No new fatalities in the region were recorded on Sunday.

A total of 1,735 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across Alberta on December 6th from 20,358 completed tests. There are currently 20,067 active cases of COVID-19 province-wide.

Of the 609 people currently hospitalized, 108 require intensive care. AHS is reporting 16 fatalities from numbers collected on Sunday, bringing Alberta’s total death toll to 631 people.