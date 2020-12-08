Grande Prairie's New Horizon Co-Op team delivers pallets of non-perishable food to the local Salvation Army Food Bank, December 7th, 2020. The food was donated through the Food Store's annual Good Buy to Hunger campaign, which over a two-day exhibition, raised $4708.89. This total was matched by New Horizon Co-Op, to be donated between the food bank, local shelters and school programs. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

New Horizon Co-op’s Annual Good Buy to Hunger Campaign in Grande Prairie is helping stock the local Salvation Army Food Bank’s shelves. In addition to collecting donations throughout the month of December, the campaign hosted a live sale of Good Buy to Hunger bags outside the downtown store, as well as a bus outside the Trader Ridge location.

The campaign is designed to help feed the hungry in local communities and donations stay in the communities where they are donated. New Horizon Co-Op Marketing Coordinator Krysta Gendreau adds the annual campaign doesn’t stop at helping just local food banks.

“Each December, all of our stores participate in collecting donations for the local community food banks, shelters and school programs,” she explains. “You can pick up a Good Buy to Hunger bag at any of our food stores throughout the year, and in December… we really do a big kickoff.”

New Horizon Co-Op also commits to matching donations into the community up to a maximum of $10,000. Gendreau says between Friday and Saturday’s event, more than $4,700 worth of food was raised in Grande Prairie alone.

Gendreau adds the Good Buy to Hunger bags are filled with non-perishable items based on needs indicated by supported organizations.

“Our team members stuff the bags off their most-wanted lists. We have canned items, packaged items in there, and then [the bags] range from $15 to $25. When you go through the till at any of our food stores you can pick one up and put it in with your order and we’ll deliver it for you,” she says.

Last year’s Good Buy to Hunger Campaign raised more $33,000.00 for local food banks and supported organizations.