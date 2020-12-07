Grande Prairie RCMP seized stolen and forged documents, as well as false currency from a Westpointe Home in November. (Supplied, RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP has arrested and charged several suspects after recovering what it considers a significant amount of forged documents. Police conducted a search of a Westpointe home on November 15th after getting a tip from the public.

Five people were inside and taken into police custody. Four of them are facing charges. Authorities add a search of the home led to the seizure of forged and fraudulent documents and currency, as well as equipment used to create both.

Items seized by police include including false firearms Possession & Acquisition Licence cards, fake credit and debit cards, “numerous” fraudulent cheques, including some labelled Government of Canada, fake ID cards including Alberta and Ontario driver’s licences, counterfeit currency, a passport which had previously been reported stolen, computers, printers, laminator machines and printing paper, and other equipment used to create fraudulent cards and ID. Police say body armour and ammunition were also found.

Three suspects from Grande Prairie and one suspect from Edmonton are facing a collective 27 charges. Three suspects are scheduled to appear in court and an arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Dylan Redekopp from Grande Prairie.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is thanking the public for coming forward with the information that led to this investigation. Authorities say fraud, counterfeiting, and theft have a large scale impact on our communities.