Wendy Bosch has been honoured as the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce Business Citizen of the Year. The Grande Prairie Downtown Association Executive Director was recognized at the chamber’s AGM December 3rd for being an individual who has tirelessly gone to great lengths to make the greater Grande Prairie area an attractive place to live and establish a business .

Chair of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce and local business owner Shawna Miller was awarded the Clem E. Collins Award for Chamber volunteer of the year. It recognizes an individual for outstanding contributions to the Chamber as a volunteer within the Chamber who has gone above and beyond to make the Chamber strong.

Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given was given the Above and Beyond Award, a nod handed out in special circumstances to someone who has acted with compassion in responding to a need within the community, or provided commendable community service that makes the community a better place to live and work. Given recently announced he would not be running for re-election after serving on city council since 2001.

The Dan H. Minchin Award for long-term member business achievement went to Community Futures Grande Prairie & Region. It recognizes an exemplary business that has become a cornerstone of the greater Grande Prairie area and has kept the best interests of the community in mind.

Chamber members also voted on the executive at the meeting. Chair Larry Gibson was re-elected, Tertius Genis and Cindy Park were acclaimed as First Vice-Chair and Second Vice-Chair, and Dan Wong will stay on as Past Chair.

The spots of three retiring directors, Becky Bozarth, Brooks Hoffos, and Shelly Sorensen, have been filled by Jason Petrone, Lori Pollock, and Barry Yaehne. Ken Loudon and Cord Spero will return for their second terms on the board. They join existing directors Jon Anderson, Lisa Hall, Pamela Nordin and Karci Wallan.