Alberta Health Services says seven new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries have been recorded in the City of Grande Prairie. As of December 4th, the city is said to have 86 active cases, 430 recovered cases, and four deaths.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one new case was recorded Friday, leaving it with 17 active cases, 162 recoveries, and one death. The Municipal District of Greenview saw three new cases and four recoveries, giving it 21 active cases.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the active case in the MD of Smoky River has been removed from AHS’ data. Four new cases have been recorded in Northern Sunrise County, giving it 17 active cases, and four new cases were recorded at the same time as four recoveries in the MD of Peace.

One new case each were recorded in the MD of Fairview and Birch Hills County, leaving them with two and one active cases respectively. One of three active cases in the County of Northern Lights has recovered.

In the AHS North zone, 93 new cases were recorded over the past day while 70 cases recovered, leaving northern Alberta with 1,035 active cases. Of those, 23 people are in hospital, three less than Thursday, and two people are in intensive care.

Alberta reported another record daily high of new cases with 1,879 additional cases identified over the past 24 hours. Another six people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the provincial number of fatalities to 596. The province says 21,069 tests were completed Friday, putting the positivity rate just below nine per cent.