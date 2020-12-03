Grande Prairie RCMP has charged two suspects after reportedly finding them with the identity and personal information of several people during a traffic stop. Police say they were conducting patrols in Clairmont on Tuesday when a vehicle parked at a gas station appeared to have a licence plate not registered to it.

Both the driver as well as the passenger of the vehicle had outstanding warrants and were arrested. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of stolen mail as well as a notebook and documents that contained several individuals’ personal information.

Staff Sergeant Roy Kennedy says, if gone unnoticed, the recovered information could have lead to other crimes.

“This investigation resulted in the recovery of a considerable amount of identity information, that would have likely been used to commit further offences such as identity theft and fraud,” he says. “Grande Prairie RCMP encourages everyone to protect their personal information as it can be used to commit offences, especially in the online environment.”

The suspects have both been charged with 59 counts of unauthorized possession of identity information and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information about the incident or any other illegal activity is encouraged to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.