Looking west from the top floor of the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital (mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital now has its name set in stone. The name was chosen by the Ministry of Health following in-person and online engagement sessions with staff, physicians, volunteers, partners,and regional stakeholders.

Throughout the construction of the facility, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital has been the unofficial name and has become one that is easily recognized in the local community. Minister of Health Tyler Shandro says the name simply made sense to keep.

“We heard clearly from healthcare providers and the community about how important this new facility is to everyone in Grande Prairie and the region as a whole. From these consultations, it became clear that the community wanted this new facility to be named the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. This is their hospital. So we’re pleased to give this facility the name that the people of this great city wanted.”

Since Alberta Health Services took possession of the building this summer, teams have been busy working through the operational planning and commissioning phase of the project. AHS officials add setting a name for the facility is a “crucial” part of the operational planning stage.

Outdoor signage with the hospital’s official name is currently being installed at the hospital site. Finance Minister and Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews says he is excited to see the local community reflected in the name of the hospital.

“Our city and the entire region has worked hard to make this new hospital a reality,” he says. “The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital will deliver complex and state-of-the-art care to families and individuals in and around Grande Prairie.”

A second phase of construction at the hospital is also currently underway, adding a 28-bed mental health unit and a 32-bed medical unit to the facility. Additionally, design work has begun on two operating suites.

The Province of Alberta last announced in June it hopes to see the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital open and fully operational by the end of summer 2021.