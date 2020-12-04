Swanavon Principal Cynthia Matthews receives a grant for $14,870 to go towards new learning resources at the school. (Supplied, GPPSD)

Swanavon School students will soon have access to more digital learning resources, thanks to a grant from Canadian Natural. Grande Prairie Public School Division Superintendent Sandy McDonald says the $14,870 grant will be used for purchasing iPads, document cameras, and Literacy Intervention resources.

He adds the additional learning resources are on top of the preexisting laptops and computers available for student use, as well as allowing more students at a time to become familiar with the technologies.

“What iPads and document cameras [will] do is supplement those basic technologies and allow more students to access technology. It’s a lot more effective not having to go to the computer lab, which only one class can use at a time, to have two or three or more mobile carts that we can get out to classrooms and have more students using them.”

McDonald adds he believes it’s important for students to become familiar with modern technologies in schools so as to learn safely, appropriately, and effectively.

The grant was received by the school following an application process undertaken by Swanavon Principal Cynthia Matthews. She says the grant will go a long way in supporting Swanavon’s students.

“This money will have an enormous impact on our students as they will be able to use technology to support their learning when completing projects.”