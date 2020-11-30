UPDATE: The Hold and Secure affecting the Grande Prairie Composite High School and the Roy Bickell Public School has been lifted.

UPDATE: The Hold and Secure affecting Harry Balfour School, Peace Wapiti Academy and the Peace Wapiti Enterprise Centre has been lifted. Authorities with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division say school operations have returned to normal.

People in the Avondale and Royal Oaks area are being asked to stay inside as there is a heavy police presence. The Grande Prairie RCMP says to avoid the area or remain in your home or business if you are already there.

Roy Bickell Public School, Harry Balfour School, Avondale School, Grande Prairie Composite High, Peace Wapiti Academy, and Peace Wapiti Enterprise Centre are under hold and secure. Hold and secure protocol is put in place when there is an unrelated threat or incident close to the school but outside of it. School life continues as usual, but doors are locked as a precaution.

Police have not given any more details but say an update will be given when available.