Over the past day, eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as 10 recoveries. As of November 27th, Alberta Health Services says the city has 70 active cases, 395 recovered cases, and four fatalities linked to the coronavirus.

In the County of Grande Prairie, three new cases and six recoveries were reported Friday, giving it 30 active cases, 138 recoveries, and one death. The Municipal District of Greenview saw its active case count drop, as one new case and six recoveries were recorded, leaving it with 31 active cases.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, five new and four recovered cases have been reported in the MD of Peace, two new cases have been reported in both Big Lakes County and Northern Sunrise County, one recovery has been reported in the MD of Smoky River, and one new case each has been reported in the County of Northern Lights and Saddle Hills County.

In the AHS North zone, the number of active cases has gone up by 33 people over the past day to 802. There are 26 people with COVID-19 hospitalized and two needing intensive care.

Across the province, another daily record was set with 1,731 new cases of the virus reported from 21,657 tests, along with five deaths. There are 415 cases hospitalized in Alberta, with 88 in the ICU.