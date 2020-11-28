Drivers in the Grande Prairie area are being asked to slow down and drive to the conditions following heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures in the region. Many roads in the area are reported to be icy and covered or partly covered in snow.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles, including lights, windows, and side mirrors, are completely cleared before any trip. Police are also asking people to slow down to give themselves more time to stop, turn their headlights on, and prepare for changing road conditions.

“Winter weather conditions pose challenges and safety risks for all motorists and pedestrians on our roadways,” says Corporal Candace Hrdlicka. “Exercising extra caution helps keep all residents safe.”