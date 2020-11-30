The County of Grande Prairie is looking for diaper donations to hand out to families in need. (Marco Verch, Flickr Creative Commons)

Officials in the County The County of Grande Prairie are looking to collect disposable diapers and cash donations to lend a helping hand to residents in the region this holiday season.

Until December 10th, residents can drop off disposable diapers of any size and related items such as wipes and diaper cream at

in person at locations across the county, or online, if it is monetary donations.

“Babies can use up to 70 diapers a week and that would be a significant cost to struggling families,” says Peace Officer Lindsey Hennigar. “Diapers and baby change supplies are essential products for young children in our community and we’re pleased to help collect these goods.”

The drive is being led by County of Grande Prairie Regional Enforcement Services, and officers will be pick up donations from drop-off points to deliver them to the Sexsmith and Area Food Bank for families in need to access.

Donations can be dropped at the following facilities during hours of operation:

• La Glace Community Library

• Beaverlodge Public Library

• Wembley Public Library

• Valhalla Community Library

• Shannon Municipal Library in Sexsmith

• Elmworth Community Library

• Wellington Resource Centre in Clairmont

• Village of Hythe Office

• Knelsen Centre in Bezanson