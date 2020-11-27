The City of Grande Prairie’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be a virtual event in 2020. The event, put on in conjunction between the city and the Downtown Association, will be live-streamed for everyone to take part.

Mayor Bill Given will flip the switch on the lights at Revolution Place on November 29th. at 6:00 p.m. Officials say that following the tree lighting itself, Santa Claus will join in on the live stream for a special message for all the residents in Grande Prairie.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas without our annual tree lighting,” says Mayor Bill Given. “We’re looking forward to spreading holiday cheer to all of your homes and carry on this cherished community tradition in a new format to keep everyone safe and healthy during the holiday season.”

Grande Prairie Downtown Association Director Wendy Bosch says they’re honoured to welcome not only the Mayor, but Jolly Old St. Nick to the proceedings this year. She says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they are proud to carry on this event in a year of great change.

Anyone can tune in to the event on either the City of Grande Prairie, or Grande Prairie Downtown association’s Facebook page.