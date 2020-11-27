An Avondale School student receives her new winter jacket from Operation Warm and Money Mart. (Supplied, GPPSD)

Students at Avondale School will be bundled up and winter-ready, thanks to a donation of 150 winter jackets from Money Mart. The donation was in support of Operation Warm, a national non-profit organization that provides winter jackets for Canadian children.

Denise Teliske, District Manager for Money Mart, says the company is all for giving back to communities such as Grande Prairie where it operates.

“It warms my heart that we are able to provide coats to a wonderful community like Grande Prairie,” she says.

Operation Warm’s mission is to support children emotionally as well as physically. Avondale School Principal Kristina Black says support to the school such as the donation from Operation Warm is fundamental to maintaining the strength of the community.

“We have a high level of parent and community involvement at the school. Community support like this donation from Money Mart helps support our entire school community.”

Operation Warm has been operating across North America for the last 20 years. The initiative works directly with manufacturers to make winter apparel for youth, instead of conducting coat drives.