Officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division have laid out the short-term plan for students, and parents, as in-person learning for a large portion of the student body won’t return until January.

Specifically, the plans put in place show what students of all grades can expect during the extended at-home learning week slated to take place from January 4th-9th.

In a booklet sent out on Thursday, officials say teachers may prepare work packages in advance that will be sent home before the Christmas break, with a focus on language and mathematics, with the potential work modules of science, social studies, and health also being added.

Parents are being urged to maintain contact with teachers throughout the at-home learning portion of the school year. It’s also suggested that an appropriate learning environment for their children be created in the home, that would include internet access, in a quiet, distraction-free space.

You can find the full, downloadable document on the Peace Wapiti Public School Division website.

All students from Grade 7-12, regardless of the school division, will be removed from in-person learning as of November 30th. They will not return to in-person learning until January 11th. K-6 students continue in-person until December 18th when they will move to at-home learning until their winter break.