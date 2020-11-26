Students in the School of Health, Wellness and Career Studies at GPRC can look forward to seeing more of former interim Dean, Vanessa Sheane, as she has officially signed on to hold the permanent position.

Sheane has been with GPRC since 2012, starting out with the college teaching in the Department of Nursing Education and Health Studies. Prior to that, she served as a trauma nurse at the QEII Hospital. GPRC President and CEO Robert Murray says he is excited to welcome Sheane to the permanent station.

“We know that we have an absolutely fantastic academic leader and the fact that she comes from within the college, having been a nursing instructor, the chair of the nursing department, has been serving as interim Dean, this is somebody with incredible connections to the college.”

“As we look to broaden our reach in [the] health sector, we need an academic leader with the type of pedigree that Vanessa brings.”

Murray adds Sheane is a “formidable” leader and brings a portfolio to match her position. He says she also played an integral role in the college’s COVID-19 management response.

“At every step of the way when Vanessa’s been challenged, she’s exemplified herself and has performed in an outstanding manner,” he says. “We’re very pleased that we have been able to allow her to take on this role and we’re excited to see what she’s going to do with it.”

According to officials, a Dean sets the strategic vision for the School, advocates for its departments, and works closely with department chairs for the delivery of academic programs.

Sheane says she enjoys leadership and feels rewarded seeing the pride and sense of accomplishment within the people she leads.

“I’ve been drawn to leadership positions for as long as I can remember – to set the vision and then empower people to work to achieve that vision.”

“My role as the leader of this program is to continue what we have, foster relationships, recognize the strengths, acknowledge the work of others, and use this recipe for success in all programs,” she says.

Sheane is also currently completing her PhD dissertation in Nursing from the University of Victoria, where she also attained her Master of Nursing. Previously, she graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.