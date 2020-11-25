An additional 15 new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on November 24th. (Supplied, Alberta Health)

Alberta Health Services has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie alongside eight recoveries. The new totals in the city are 85 active cases, 370 recoveries, and four fatalities.

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the County of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. Three recoveries, however, bring the total to 124 in the municipality and the active case count down to 38.

Across the AHS North zone, there are now 805 active cases of COVID-19. As it stands, there are currently 21 people in hospital within the region, two of whom require intensive care.

The Province of Alberta surpassed 50,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as a total of 1,265 new cases were confirmed from 15,644 completed tests. Province-wide there are now 355 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 71 in the ICU. The provincial death toll in Alberta also rose by eight people on November 24th, bringing the total fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus to 500 people.