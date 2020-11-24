Paul and Coreen Evaskevich donated $500,000 to GPRC to establish the Evaskevich Centre for Health Research and Innovation. (Supplied, GPRC)

In the largest single donation made to Grande Prairie Regional College in the school’s history, a new research wing is being established at the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. Grande Prairie residents, Paul and Coreen Evaskevich donated $500,000 to GPRC to establish the Evaskevich Centre for Health Research and Innovation.

The facility will be located in the College wing of the new hospital and will be dedicated to research surrounding rural, northern, and Indigenous health, to the benefit of new as well as existing health care programming. The research program which will operate in the facility is intended to collaborate with existing health services and industry partners.

Coreen Evaskevich says she and her family are excited to contribute to the research centre, as well as the work of the college in the local community.

“The Evaskevich Centre for Health Research and Innovation is a facility that will make a positive difference in people’s lives, and our family is honoured to be able to contribute to this important initiative,” she says.

GPRC President and CEO, Robert Murray, says the college is grateful for the donation, as it will allow GPRC students, faculty and health care professionals to engage in medical research and innovation locally.

“A donation of this magnitude creates a real and meaningful impact on our institution, our students and our surrounding communities,” he says. “This important centre creates an avenue to provide better services to people in northern Alberta and greatly increases the calibre of opportunities available to our health care students.”

Officials say the Evaskevich family are long-standing supporters of GPRC. Paul served on the Board of Governors from 1982 to 1985 and was the recipient of multiple awards following his service. These include the Centennial Award at the 2005 President’s Ball and the Board of Governors Award of Distinction at the 2008 President’s Award Luncheon.