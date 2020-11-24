Peace Regional RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of family heirlooms stolen from a home in the Grimshaw area on October 31st. (Supplied, RCMP)

A Grimshaw man is pleading for the safe return of his late wife’s ashes, as well as her jewelry which, police say, was stolen from his home on October 31st.

Peace Regional RCMP is reaching out to the public hoping to gather information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen items.

Police add wedding rings, and a large quantity of women’s jewelry were also among the items stolen from the property. John Holerewich says a stolen Ukrainian Easter egg box contained the ashes of his late wife, to whom he was married for 42 years.

“It was just about worse than when she passed away. I thought I had something to hang onto for the rest of my life, but it’s gone now too.”

“Now that the ashes and the jewelry are gone, there’s nothing there now, just the pictures,” he says.

Peace Regional RCMP and the victim are asking that if you have these items, they can be dropped off anonymously at the Sagitawa Shelter at 10108 100 Avenue, in Peace River, so that these items can be safely returned to the family.

Holerewich says he still has hope that someone will realize what the stolen items are and return them to the police.

“If they didn’t destroy it… I don’t have a clue what they would do with it,” he says.

Anyone who has information about these items, or who may be responsible for the break-in is being asked to contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, or online if you wish to remain anonymous.