A painting created by Robbie Craig (Left) and a sculpture by Grant Berg (Right) sold at art show over the weekend of November 21-22. $1,900 of the proceeds were donated to Sunrise House (Supplied, Grant Berg)

Sunrise House got a helping hand from the art community this weekend. Local artist Grant Berg and Yellowknife artist Robbie Craig teamed up to help raise funds and awareness for the youth emergency shelter.

Berg says Craig had proposed to sell their artwork art at a show, with the intent of donating the proceeds to a local charitable organization.

“It was Robbie’s idea and I was all for it. It’s just… a couple of guys who want to make the world a little bit better in ways that we can, using the tools that we have,” says Berg.

The pair quickly identified a tree which stands in Muskoseepi Park to be their inspiration, as well as a metaphor for the kids who Sunrise House shelters. Berg adds the tree was chosen for its character and unique visual appeal.

“The tree, as weathered as it is, is a stunningly beautiful tree… and Sunrise House takes these children [who] are struggling with the elements and helps them build that character, and come out on the other side beautiful.”

Both Berg’s sculpture and Craig’s painting sold over the weekend of November 21st-22nd. Berg says he donated all of his proceeds, being $900, and Robbie committed $1,000 from the sale to Sunrise House.

He adds Sunrise House was chosen to receive any proceeds, knowing the organization can always use an extra helping hand.

“This organization still exists, it’s battling as hard as it can, and it needs some help too.”

Craig makes an annual visit to Grande Prairie to host an art show and sale. Locally, his mural titled ‘Subarctic Bear’ is displayed in the Montrose Cultural Centre. According to Berg, Craig has also designed a label for Latitude 55 rum, as well as actively designing logos for local businesses and organizations throughout Grande Prairie.