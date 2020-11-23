A fog advisory has been issued for Grande Prairie and surrounding areas. Drivers are advised to slow down and prepare to stop in reduced visibility. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge and Valleyview areas. Environment Canada says near-zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

The advisory also extends to Peace River, Manning, Fairview, and High Prairie. The fog area is expected to expand to the southeast this evening. Ice has been reported to have been forming on some surfaces.

The fog is expected to dissipate overnight as winds pick up from the west.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop, especially while visibility is reduced.