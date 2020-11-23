London Drugs is asking for new and unwrapped items that may be distributed to supported seniors through the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program. The campaign is returning for the fourth year in Grande Prairie and has posted roughly 600 wish lists to see filled for the holidays.

Natalie Harper, Stocking Stuffers for Seniors coordinator, says the primary difference in running the campaign this year is the method for which deliveries will be made.

“This year it looks a little bit different in terms of delivery of the gifts. We’ve been working with the care home partners that we’re collecting gifts to make sure that the delivery is as safe as possible.”

“We have to put not only our staff at London Drugs but the seniors that we’re supporting and their health as [the] top priority,” she says.

Harper says that instead of delivering in-person, gifts will be delivered to the participating care homes before being relayed to their respective recipients. She adds this year, many seniors are asking simply for basic essentials they may be having difficulties getting for themselves.

“This year we’re really noticing an increase in seniors asking for everyday essentials, so things like toiletries, slippers, warmth items, even food.”

Partner with Grande Spirit Foundation, Stocking Stuffers for Seniors also supports some of the continuing care homes in the rural communities surrounding Grande Prairie. Harper says the program is looking to expand in the Grande Prairie area, though the team felt 2020 was not the year to do so. Instead, the focus will remain on the seniors who have previously been supported.

“We want to make sure that every senior does get something this year so we wanted to make sure that we were supporting the same seniors that we have in prior years because they do look forward to receiving their gift every year.”

“There is an opportunity for expansion in the Grande Prairie area but this year we wanted to be very, very cautious and make sure that we could deliver those gifts to the seniors who have been part of our program for the last few years,” she says.

The best way to get involved is to pick up one of the personalized gift tags from the tree at your local London Drugs, complete the wish list attached, and bring the items to the customer service desk. The Stocking Stuffers for Seniors team will ensure they are disinfected and wrapped before delivery.