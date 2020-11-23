A Grande Prairie man has been sentenced to 90 days in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. The sentencing length was determined, in part, by the length of time served on probation, which the convicted man has been under for the last 34-months.

The convicted man will begin serving his sentence, on weekends only, beginning December 4th, and will continue to serve each weekend until the 90 days have been completed. In addition to incarceration, He will also be placed on a Canada-wide database for convicted sex offenders for 20 years and will remain on probation for an additional 18 months.

He was arrested in his Grande Prairie home in January 2018, after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit. At the time it claimed the convicted used a number of online personas, often posing as a teenage girl on social media, in order to lure teenage boys.