One of the County of Grande Prairie's non-digital "no parking" signs (County of Grande Prairie)

County of Grande Prairie residents may notice new digital “no parking” signs for snow removal this year. The County says it is trying them out in parts of the municipality to improve visibility during snow removal. If successful, all “no parking” signs will be replaced with them next year.

The County says its residential snow removal crews will start in Clairmont between 100 Avenue and 113 Avenue on November 23rd. After that, they’ll move to Westlake Estates and Whispering Ridge, followed by Wedgewood, Maple Ridge, and Taylor Estates.

People will start to see temporary parking restrictions in the hamlet over the weekend. When “no parking” signs are posting, street parking isn’t allowed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. with tickets or towing possible.