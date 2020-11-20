Diamonds Gentlemen's Club was named Best Bar None's Best Bar. The team also took home the People's Choice for Best Bar as well as Best Staff. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

A first for the establishment, Diamonds Gentleman’s Club has been crowned the Best Bar in Grande Prairie. The award was presented by Best Bar None, a voluntary accreditation program recognizing excellence in Alberta’s nightlife.

Manager Marty Peterson says the gentlemen’s club’s main focus is to continuously make it better both for staff as well as the clientele.

“It feels pretty good. We worked really hard with Best Bar None and [we’re] doing what we can to, especially through COVID-19, maintain the social distancing and making sure that the masks are being worn and doing our part there.”

Peterson adds, in an effort to continue improving the safety of both patrons and staff at Diamonds, the team has recently implemented body cameras for the hosts and security to wear.

Diamonds also claimed the BBN People’s Choice Awards for Best Bar as well as Best Staff. Peterson gives props to their staff as well as a thank you to the local community who choose to give Diamonds their business.

“Being honoured by the Grande Prairie customers… that’s something special.”

“We’re an entertainment that some people like, some people don’t,” Peterson adds. “You can choose it, but it shows that we’re doing our part for safety and for the customer. The value that the customers are showing us, it’s really something special.”

The Best Bar None program in Grande Prairie is now in its seventh year. It accredits local hospitality establishments for their efforts to demonstrate responsible liquor service and patron safety. In 2020, a total of nine local establishments were accredited by the program for their service standards.

The Great Northern Casino was named Best Casino, and Boston Pizza Westgate Drive was named the Best Lounge. Maddhatters laid claim to the People’s Choice award for Best Food.