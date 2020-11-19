There have been more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at schools in the Grande Prairie area.

Isabel Campbell School has seen its first case of COVID-19. In a letter dated November 16th, the Grande Prairie Public School Division says one individual has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. School administration has reportedly reached out to families of students identified as close contacts. AHS will also be following up.

A letter sent home to parents of Charles Spencer High School on November 17th notes multiple new cases have been linked to the school. It has been considered as having an outbreak status by Alberta Health Services since November 7th, and at least five cases have been reported so far. The school is still open for in-person learning and the Grande Prairie Public School Division says it is working with AHS to make sure the necessary measures are in place.

Whispering Ridge Community School has seen its sixth case of COVID-19 confirmed. A letter from the County of Grande Prairie to parents of children at the Whispering Ridge Playschool says it learned of the latest case on November 18th.

WRCS is already under a provincial watch status. Peace Wapiti Academy, Grande Prairie Christian School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, and St. Mary’s Catholic School are all considered to be under outbreak status with two to four cases.