Three new active cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie from numbers collected on November 17th (Supplied, AHS)

One Grande Prairie man in his 60s has died from COVID-19. No other information regarding the fatality is currently available.

Alberta Health has confirmed four new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie from November 17th, alongside seven recoveries. The tally for the city now sits at 83 active cases, 325 recoveries, and three fatalities as of November 17th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries were recorded, leaving the municipality with 32 active cases, 113 recoveries, and one fatality.

There are now 628 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North zone, alongside 2,258 recoveries. A total of 11 people are currently in hospital, none of them needing intensive care.

Authorities say there are 730 new COVID-19 cases province-wide from approximately 13,000 tests giving a positivity rate of roughly 5.5 per cent. There are currently 10,057 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 287 are in hospital, and 57 require intensive care.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 11 fatalities were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours. She adds nearly one-quarter of COVID-19 related fatalities in Alberta have occurred since November 1st.