The Grande Prairie RCMP has charged three people after seizing drugs and weapons from two apartments in the downtown core.

Police say the investigation began back on September 26th, but it wasn’t until November 12th, and with the assistance of the Grande Prairie Municipal Drug Unit and General Duty members, were they able to execute a search warrant at two apartments located above a downtown business.

Police say the search turned up approximately 61 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 16 grams of suspected cocaine, 28 grams of suspected Crystal Meth, $2,400 in Canadian currency, a crossbow & five types of firearm ammunition. Police say they also picked up two stolen passports and other stolen property were also seized during the investigation.

Subsequently, 28-year-old Jared Holland and 29-year-old Brandon Garvie, both of Grande Prairie are facing numerous charges, including possession of a weapon while prohibited, and possession of methamphetamine.

An unidentified 28-year-old female from Grande Prairie also has charges against her pending according to police.