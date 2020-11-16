Snowfall warning issued for Peace River, High Prairie & Fairview areas
(Alan Levine, Flickr Creative Commons)
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning areas of the province. Officials say a warm front will lead to a large dump of snow on Tuesday, with a total amount of 10 to 15 cm expected.
The national meteorological service says the rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, and anyone who needs to drive on Tuesday should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.