Alberta has crested over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day. Alberta Health says on November 13th, 1,026 new cases were confirmed throughout the province.

There are now 9,103 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. As of the end-of-day November 12th, 28,321 cases have been considered by authorities to be recovered.

Alberta Health authorities add there are now 256 people in hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, 54 of whom are in intensive care. Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were also confirmed, bringing the provincial death toll to 401 people.