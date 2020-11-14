Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing man. 35-year-old Jeffery Klimack was last seen in the city on November 13th.

Klimack is described as 6’2″ and 231 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say there’s concern for his wellbeing and anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.