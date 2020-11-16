The 3D Children's Charity received $27,500 from Grande Prairie's auto dealers, which contributed $100 to the charity from every sale in the month of October. (Supplied, Facebook)

The 3D Children’s Charity is receiving a donation from Grande Prairie’s auto dealerships. A total of $27,500 was donated by Nissan, Chrysler, Subaru, and Hyundai, raised by contributing $100 from each vehicle sale through the month of October.

Darren Foley, chair of the 3D children’s society, says he’s blown away by the amount raised for the charity, which was approached by the dealerships with the idea.

“That’s more than I would have ever expected, it’s the largest single donation we’ve ever had,” he says. “All the funds go to kids [who are] travelling to children’s hospitals.”

The 3D Children’s Charity has been operating for 21 years. Foley adds like every other charity in town, 2020 has not made continuing to raise enough money for those in need a particularly easy task.

“I think I’m in the same boat as every other charity in town. It’s been difficult, the last 10 months to raise because your options are pretty limited.”

“We do our charity hockey and soccer tournament, we’ve done that for 20 years with all the schools in Peace Wapiti and Catholic and GP Public school districts… and that should have been at the end of April. We’re going to have to think outside the box to come up with ways to raise money, so when this came up… that amounted to a nice shot in the arm, that’s for sure,” he says.

Foley estimates between three and six kids at the Stollery Children’s Hospital, as well as several kids receiving treatment in Calgary at any given time throughout the year, receive financial aid from the 3D Charity. He adds funding medical equipment, medical and travel bills do not come cheap, and it takes great efforts to continue supporting families in need all year.

“It definitely takes a lot of money to help those families so that’s what we’re trying to do. Hopefully, we can figure out some way to raise some more money but it’s not going to be conventional.”

He says at the next charity board meeting, the primary items on the agenda will be how to proceed in 2021, as well as contingency ideas for how to continue funding families in need.