One person in the County of Grande Prairie has died as a result of COVID-19. According to data released by Alberta Health Services on Thursday, the county now has 22 active cases, 100 recovered cases and one death.

Alberta Health Services reports the deceased was a woman in her 70’s who was not in continuing care.

The City of Grande Prairie saw 28 recoveries, and 16 new cases reported as of November 11th. The municipality now has 88 active cases of the virus.

In the AHS North Zone, there are currently 510 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 2,031 cases are also considered recovered. There are currently nine people in the region in hospitals, two of whom require intensive care. The death toll in the North Zone is now at 40 COVID-19 related fatalities.

Across Alberta, there were 1,532 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 between November 10th and 11th, as well as 17 fatalities. There are currently 225 people province-wide in hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, with 51 requiring intensive care. The provincial death toll related to COVID-19 is now 393.