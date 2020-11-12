The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is hoping the public can help them track down one of two brothers who are facing charges of first-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Grande Prairie in October 2019.

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Benjamin Pearson of Kelowna was arrested, however, the whereabouts of his brother, 26-year-old Adam Pearson remains unknown.

Police believe the man may have tried to alter his appearance, including dying his hair. Pearson is known to have ties to the Toronto area, as well as throughout B.C. and Alberta. Information provided to date is that he uses Air B & Bs and hotel/motels, and might go by the nickname “Red”.

The two are facing charges in connection to the death of 28-year-old Cody Michaloski, who was found dead in an apartment building on Poplar Drive in Grande Prairie on October 13th, 2019.

Police are asking the public to not approach Pearson, but to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or local police.