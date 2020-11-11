Another 672 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alberta. In a small data update released Wednesday, the province reported the new cases, along with seven deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 383.

Alberta Health also reported that as of November 10th, 217 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 46 of those are in the Intensive Care Unit. More detailed numbers are expected to be released Thursday.

The latest regional data available shows 100 active and 250 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, and 30 active and 90 recovered in the County as of November 9th.